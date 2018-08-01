City Winery music and dining venue to open at former Gallery mall

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

Jacob Adelman covers property deals, retail trends and the hospitality business as the commercial real estate reporter.

Artist’s rendering of the section of the former Gallery at Market East shopping mall that houses 907 Market St. offices, after redevelopment into what’s being called The Fashion District Philadelphia.

City Winery, a New York-based chain of live-music clubs with wine bars and restaurant space, will occupy part of the Fashion District Philadelphia, the shopping and entertainment complex now taking form in the shell of the former Gallery at Market East mall in Center City.

The venue, which has locations in six cities including New York, Chicago, and Atlanta, will join already-announced tenants including AMC Theatres and clothing retailer H&M at the project being developed by mall landlords Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and Macerich.

City Winery’s lease at the property was announced by Macerich Wednesday in an earnings release that also disclosed that the Fashion District project’s budget has ballooned to as much as $420 million, up from a previous $325 million.

A spokeswoman for the project declined to share details of the City Winery lease ahead of a planned Thursday morning news conference.

The announcement comes almost two years after PREIT, of Philadelphia, and Santa Monica-based Macerich began work on the transformation of the former Gallery’s 730,000 square feet of retail space between Market and Filbert Streets, bounded by Eighth and 11th Streets.

Leases have been signed for about 80 percent of the project’s rentable space with tenants including Dallas BBQ, Polo Ralph Lauren and Forever 21, in addition to H&M and AMC, Macerich said Wednesday.

The Fashion District’s grand opening is planned for September 2019, Macerich said. PREIT chief executive Joseph Coradino has previously said the project’s first phases would open in late 2018.

City Winery was established in 2008 in New York by Michael Dorf, whose earlier enterprises included the Knitting Factory venue and concert business, with a working winery, restaurant, live-music club and private event space. Performers there have included David Crosby and Patti Smith.

The Fashion District project is being developed across the street from another major development, the National Real Estate Investment’s East Market residential, office and retail complex. Its restaurant tenants include a large branch of the Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant chain.