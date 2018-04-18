Ori Feibush plans homes and shops at Chocolate Factory site in South Philly

Developer Ori Feibush has acquired the former Frankford Chocolate Factory at 2101 Washington Ave. in South Philadelphia and has plans to demolish most of the property to make room for new apartments, townhomes and stores.

Developer Ori Feibush has acquired the site of the former Frankford Chocolate Factory on the north side of Washington Avenue between 21st and 22nd Streets in South Philadelphia, with plans to raze most of the historic structure to make way for apartments, townhouses and stores.

Feibush paid $15.5 million for the nearly 170,000-square-foot building on 2.3 acres Monday, he said in an interview.

Feibush said his proposal would be a big step toward transforming Washington Avenue, west of Broad Street, from a strip of warehouses and blighted industrial buildings into a dense commercial and residential corridor binding the revitalized Point Breeze and Graduate Hospital neighborhoods north and south of the property.

“I see it as the single most important development that can occur for Point Breeze and Graduate Hospital,” he said. “It is the true connective tissue between both neighborhoods.”

Feibush’s partners on the project are Robert Roskamp, with whom he is also collaborating on projects at the former site of the Royal Theater on South Street and at the Walter Smith School building at 19th and Wharton Streets, and Howard Silverman, developer of a 46-unit townhouse project near 20th and Wharton Streets.

Their proposal for the former factory calls for 176 apartments above 22,000 square feet of retail space along Washington Avenue in a five-story structure that incorporates a section of the existing property at the corner with 22nd Street, from which its smokestack rises.

To the north of the apartment building, Feibush plans a pedestrian way that continues League Street through an area now occupied by the bulk of the existing building. Twenty condo duplexes — totaling 40 units — are proposed along that throughway.

The northern edge of the development site, along Kimball Street, meanwhile, would accommodate 22 townhouses.

A 176-space underground parking garage beneath the apartment building would be entered at 22nd Street and exited at 23rd Street, while each for-sale unit would have an onsite spot of its own.

Feibush said he’s seen strong demand at other area projects for the type of condo and townhouse unit that he’s planning, while the apartments are aimed at renters who want to be in central Philadelphia but can’t afford the luxury-level accommodations that make up the bulk of the city center’s new inventory.

“We’re seeing insatiable demand for this type of product,” he said.

City officials issued a zoning permit for the chocolate factory building’s demolition on Friday, about a month after classifying the building as imminently dangerous, Philadelphia Department of Licenses and Inspections spokeswoman Karen Guss said in an email.

Feibush said the final demolition permit he was issued does not allow him to take down the section of the building with the smokestack.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.