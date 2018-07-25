Liberty Property Trust writes down value of Camden waterfront development by $26 million

Carl Dranoff now plans shorter tower at Broad and Spruce Streets with no hotel rooms

Carl Dranoff now plans shorter tower at Broad and Spruce Streets with no hotel rooms Jul 25

Property across Broad Street from the Kimmel Center, at Spruce Street, where developer Carl Dranoff plans a residential tower that was previously also to have included hotel rooms.

Developer Carl Dranoff’s plan for a condo-and-hotel hybrid tower at Broad and Spruce Streets under the luxury SLS brand is being downsized to include only residential units.

A Dranoff Properties Inc. affiliate was issued a permit Friday for a project with 107 residential units at what’s now an empty pit, a shift from previous plans for 114 condos and 101 hotel rooms at the site, according to Philadelphia’s Department of Licenses and Inspections.

The permit also shrinks the building’s height from about 608 feet to 542 feet.

A Dranoff spokeswoman said the developer has no comment about the change at this time. A message left with Los Angeles-based SBE Entertainment Group, which owns the SLS brand, was not immediately returned.

The change marks the second time that Dranoff has dropped plans for hotel rooms on South Broad Street project following last year’s decision not to build an apartment-and-hotel project at Broad and Pine Streets under a different SBE brand and to develop a condo building there instead.