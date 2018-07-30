Camden fails to block Dranoff complaint, as developer beefs up lawsuit over waterfront projects

Carl Dranoff now plans shorter tower at Broad and Spruce Streets with no hotel rooms

A replica of the stained glass Nipper greets residents and guests at the Victor Building apartments in Camden.

A federal judge has denied a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed against Camden by developer Carl Dranoff over the pending sale of a waterfront apartment building after Dranoff’s attorneys revised their original complaint against the South Jersey city.

Judge Noel L. Hillman declared last week that Camden’s motion had been rendered moot because it applied to a complaint that was later amended, an official with the U.S. District Court clerk’s office in Camden said Monday. The official declined to be identified by name citing court policy.

In his original suit alleging breach of contract, Dranoff accused city officials of endangering his deal to sell the Victor Building apartment tower to a Denver-based real estate company by refusing to process the transfer of tax breaks connected to the project.

The amended suit, filed July 20, added to those claims an allegation that Camden also broke an agreement with him to develop another building that had been part of the RCA Victor factory complex on Camden’s Delaware River waterfront into a residential project known as Radio Lofts.

Dranoff alleges in the revised complaint that the city terminated his option to buy the building for development after it shirked an obligation to complete environmental remediation that had been a precondition to its sale.

A Dranoff spokeswoman said the developer was traveling Monday and unavailable for comment. Camden city spokesman Vincent Basara did not immediately respond to an email.