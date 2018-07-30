business

Commercial Real Estate

Aramark logo to flicker out over Market East, as food company plots HQ move west

ARAMARk17-a
Shopping Cart icon Buy Photo
Camera icon Yong Kim / Staff Photographer
The Aramark sign, atop its soon-to-be-former headquarters.
by , Staff Writer @jacobadelman | jadelman@phillynews.com
Close icon

Jacob Adelman

Staff Writer

Jacob Adelman covers property deals, retail trends and the hospitality business as the commercial real estate reporter.

More by Jacob Adelman

More from Jacob Adelman Arrow icon

The Aramark Corp. logo will disappear from the Center City skyline this week, when the food-service giant begins decommissioning the sign atop its current headquarters at 1101 Market St. in preparation for the company’s move to its new home farther west.

The sign, which has loomed over the city’s Market East section for more than 30 years, will no longer be illuminated after Thursday so it can be disassembled and rehung on its headquarters under construction at the 2400 Market St. site that once housed the Marketplace Design Center, Aramark said in a release Monday.

Aramark’s new headquarters, which will share space in a building being developed by Philadelphia’s PMC Property Group with the planned Fitler Club membership club, is scheduled to open in the fall.

Thomas Jefferson University said in December that it will replace Aramark as the 1101 Market St. building’s anchor and namesake tenant starting in late 2019.

Real Estate Tools
Looking for a new home? Search Philadelphia real estate »
Browse Recent Home Sales »
Compare Philadelphia mortgage rates »
Published: