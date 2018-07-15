A yard sale expert's tips for selling your old stuff

We’ve reached prime yard-sale season, when some are looking to declutter their homes, and others are hunting for exciting deals.

That means it’s a glorious time for yard-sale queen Ava Seavey, author of Ava’s Guide to Garage Sale Gold, who has spent more than 30 years applying her advertising and marketing skills to help people have successful yard sales.

Yard sales appeal to the desire to explore and find something special, to connect with another person, to buy on a whim.

“People want deals,” Seavey said. “They’re very interested in getting quality things for less, and the face-to-face, person-to-person shopping experience can be more satisfying in a lot of ways.”

Daunted by the prospect of running your own yard sale? Don’t be. Here’s Seavey’s advice on getting rid of old stuff and bringing in big bucks.

Don’t call it a garage sale (yes, even if it’s in your garage). People associate garages with dirt and dust, Seavey said. Call it a yard or tag sale and you’re likely to make more money. Surprisingly, Sunday sales tend to do poorly, she said. She prefers Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and warns that determined buyers will often show up early.

Promote your sale on social media and with signs in highly trafficked public places. Be sure your ads are eye-catching and easy to read. Use buzzwords such as antique and vintage and emphasize your most valuable or unusual items. Be sure to also list your sale on yard-sale-finder sites, which are popular with collectors, dealers and retirees.

There are four types of customers at yard sales, and if you have items appealing to each type, you’ll have a better shot at success. There are collectors and dealers, interested in specialized items and usually willing to spend more money. There are day-trippers and retirees just looking to kill time or explore. There are people with limited income hoping to save money on basic needs. And there are garage sale fanatics, who are hungry for deals or unusual items.

Offer a wide selection. If you have a lot of one type of thing, you’ll appeal to only one type of buyer. If you don’t have enough variety on your own, team up with a friend or neighbor for a bigger sale.

Use price tags. Although some buyers do come expecting to barter, many are too shy to negotiate and will be scared off. Those who love the thrill of negotiation will use the price as a jumping-off point, but many people will take things at their listed prices and walk away satisfied.

“By not pricing things, you’re setting the bar really low,” Seavey said. “At least if there’s a price on it, you’re giving them a point of departure.”

If you have gently used items, Seavey recommends selling them for no more than 50 percent of what they would cost in a store. Sell more-worn items for about 25 percent. Offer bulk deals on things that don’t sell as well — books and clothes — to encourage people to buy cheap things in higher quantities.

Take the effort to sort through what you have and show it off. While many people think of yard sales as a way to clear out junk, if you treat your merchandise that way — by throwing it out on the lawn in dusty boxes — customers will assume it’s worthless. Hang things on clotheslines or arrange them thoughtfully on tables.

“Put something on a surface, and I guarantee you it’ll sell more,” Seavey said. “Display things in ways that are fun and accessible.”

Don’t segregate your merchandise into too-specific categories. You want to make sure people have a reason to linger and spend time browsing, rather than checking for one thing and leaving quickly.

Don’t work alone. Because there’s no security and plenty of stuff (not to mention cash), yard sales are easy targets for thieves and scammers, who often work in pairs: One will distract while the other steals. Keep your cash close with a money apron, which allows you to make change quickly and conveniently. Make sure you have plenty of change.

Yard sales aren’t just a good way to bring in money, Seavey said. They can be a rewarding chance to declutter your home, recycle, and give back to the community by making clothes and home goods available at secondhand prices.

“You’re actually helping other people, you’re helping yourself, and you’re helping the environment,” Seavey said. “You’re actually doing something good for the world if you put in the time and effort to do it right.”