Philly airport adds breastfeeding 'pod' for moms on the go

Nursing mothers have a new option for feeding their infants while in transit at Philadelphia International Airport: A Mamava “pod” for breast pumping and breastfeeding moms.

The airport installed the 4-by-8-foot lactation suite near the food court in Terminal F. The self-contained, mobile pod is available at no charge, with a fold-down table, an electrical outlet

for plugging in a breast pump, and room for luggage and children.

Users need to download the Mamava smartphone app to unlock the pod, which can be locked while in use for privacy. The app shows the location of more than 400 Mamava suites nationwide and notifies users when they’re in the immediate vicinity of a pod.

The airport is the latest public venue in the area to install one of the pods. The Pennsylvania Convention Center, Temple University and the Wells Fargo Center acquired Mamavas, which are also located in Lehigh Valley International Airport and the Harrisburg Senators FNB Field.

The Mamava at Philadelphia Airport supplements an arrangement the airport began in 2015 to accommodate nursing mothers in a private suite for up to 30 minutes at no charge at the Minutes Suites, located on the A-B connector.

“We are proud to provide another place where traveling mothers can breast feed and pump milk for their children,” Chellie Cameron, airport chief executive, said in a statement. “The purpose of this pod is to offer a clean, comfortable, and stress-free environment for this special group of passengers.

Mamava, which was started by two mothers who were weary of expressing breast milk in bathroom stalls, is based in Burlington, Vt. Mamava pods are priced between $13,000 and $23,000 each, said Ann Pechaver, a spokeswoman.

