Philadelphia airport opens larger lounge for military families in transit

Volunteer Estelle Allie of Southwest Philadelphia offers hors d’oeuvres to guests during Wednesday’s opening of a new USO center at Philadelphia International Airport.

The United Service Organizations (USO) of Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey on Wednesday opened a new 4,600-square-foot facility at Philadelphia International Airport that’s like a first-class lounge for military families.

The Liberty USO center, relocated from Terminal A-East to the top of Terminal E, has a full restaurant-style kitchen, men’s and women’s bunkrooms, a family playroom, theater-style seats that are practically beds, showers, and quasi-concierge services. It is staffed by volunteers of the nonprofit.

The Philadelphia facility is expected to handle about 100,000 visitors a year, and is open to all active duty service members, reservists, National Guard, dependent family members and retirees.

“By having a place just for service members allows them to escape the stress of traveling and to decompress,” Chellie Cameron, airport CEO, said in a statement. “They can also get a home-cooked meal served by our volunteers at the Liberty USO.”

The volunteers also provides transfer services to new enlistees going to the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May and to Gold Star families traveling to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to receive inbound remains of military.

Such USO lounges are in 191 airport locations in Europe, Asia and the U.S.

The USO was formed in 1941 and is chartered by Congress. It is perhaps best known for organizing live entertainment shows in the field to boost the morale of servicemen and women.

The airport grand opening was attended by Cameron, Mayor Kenney, National USO Board Chairman Ryan Peters and National USO Vice President of Operations Glenn Welling.