Three Philadelphia nonprofits receive state development grants

Gov. Wolf on Monday announced three Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grants, for a total of $5.5 million, to three Philadelphia nonprofits.

Philabundance will use its $2 million grant toward the construction of a 19,960 square-foot free-standing facility that will house a production and training kitchen, office and classroom space, locker rooms, and flexible community space.

A $1 million grant went to Esperanza Health Center for the renovation of a 35,000 square-foot former bank building in Kensington into a health center that will offer primary medical care, dental care, and mental-health services.

The third grant, of $2.5 million, will be used by Cristo Rey Philadelphia High School for the construction of its new campus at 1717 W. Allegheny Ave. The project includes 54,570 square feet in a renovated factory and 47,785 square feet new construction.