Art Institute of Philadelphia owner mum about next steps in closing of Center City school

Art Institute of Philadelphia owner mum about next steps in closing of Center City school Jul 3

Quirks in the reporting of executive pay at health insurers

Quirks in the reporting of executive pay at health insurers Jul 9

How much did Pa. and N.J. health insurance executives make in 2017?

How much did Pa. and N.J. health insurance executives make in 2017? Jul 23

I write about the business side of health care, higher education, and the broader nonprofit sector, with occasional forays into the food and alcoholic beverage industries.

State regulators require health insurers to disclose executive pay as part of extensive annual financial filings used to monitor the companies’ finances. Here’s a look at the 20 companies that filed the disclosures in Pennsylvania and New Jersey for 2017.