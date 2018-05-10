Nurse charged in death of H. R. McMaster Sr. at Cathedral Village

I write about the business side of health care, higher education, and the broader nonprofit sector, with occasional forays into the food and alcoholic beverage industries.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announces felony charges against a nurse in the death of Herbert R. McMaster, Sr., who died at a Philadelphia nursing home.

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General on Thursday charged a licensed practical nurse with involuntary manslaughter in the April 13 death of Herbert R. McMaster Sr. in the nursing home at Cathedral Village, in the Upper Roxborough section of Philadelphia.

Christann S. Gainey, 30, was also charged with neglect of a care-dependent person and tampering with records for allegedly failing to provide appropriate care to McMaster, the father of former national security adviser H.R. McMaster Jr., after he fell in his room and hit his head, according to an eight-page criminal complaint.

The South Philadelphia resident then allegedly falsified records to make it seem as if she had completed the required neurological checks on McMaster, going so far as to mark one as done at 7:20 a.m. on April 13, 20 minutes after the 84-year-old was found dead in his wheelchair.

“I falsified that one,” Gainey told Cathedral Village’s assistant director of nursing, “because I didn’t want the next nurse to have to do them,” according to the complaint.

“We will hold her accountable for failing to do her job and lying about it,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said at a news conference in Center City.

McMaster went to Cathedral Village, a nonprofit retirement community owned by Presbyterian Senior Living, on April 9 for rehabilitation after a stroke. A nursing assistant found McMaster on the floor of his room late on April 12, with open wounds on his right temple and right shoulder. A second nursing assistant found him dead at 7 a.m. the next day in the facilities front lobby where he was taken to be observed.

Gainey’s employer is General Health Care Resources, a medical staffing company in Plymouth Meeting.

In recent years, Cathedral Village’s 133-bed nursing home has had an uptick in deficiencies cited by health inspectors during annual inspections in recent years, federal records show. The nursing home had seven deficiencies in its licensing survey in January 2017, up from six in March 2016, zero in January 2015, and one in January 2014.

The nursing home is part of a continuing-care retirement community with 282 apartments. Presbyterian Senior Living acquired the entire 33-acre facility near the Montgomery County line at 600 E Cathedral Rd in June 2015. It opened in 1979 with the support of the Episcopal Diocese of Pennsylvania.