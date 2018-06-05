Nemours Children's Health System names new CEO

I write about the business side of health care, higher education, and the broader nonprofit sector, with occasional forays into the food and alcoholic beverage industries.

Nemours Foundation named R. Lawrence Moss president and chief executive of Nemours Children’s Health System, effective Oct. 1.

Moss, who has been surgeon-in-chief at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, for the last seven years and previously held the same position at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital, will succeed David Bailey, who announced his retirement this year after 12 years as CEO.

Nemours had $1 billion in net patient revenue last year. Total revenue of $1.3 billion for the foundation included a distribution of $162 million from the Alfred I. duPont Testamentary Trust. The health system includes Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington and Nemours Children’s Hospital in Orlando, Fla., as well as outpatient facilities in six states.

Nemours is Jefferson Health System’s pediatric partner. In the Philadelphia region, including northern Delaware, it employs 500 doctors and serves 200,000 patients annually, a spokeswoman said.