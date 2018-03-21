Moody's Bernard Yaros talks tax law's effect on economy Tues. March 27 at Bryn Mawr College

Erin Arvedlund writes a weekly column for the Inquirer on investing and personal finance. Her first book was Too Good to Be True: The Rise and Fall of Bernie Madoff (Penguin).

Moody’s Analytics economist Bernard Yaros Jr. will speak next Tuesday, March 27, on the nation’s new tax law and how it impacts the near-term U.S. economic outlook.

The event is hosted by the American Association of Individual Investors’ Philadelphia chapter, at Bryn Mawr College. In his work for Moody’s, Yaros focuses primarily on federal fiscal policy but also maintains the Moody’s Analytics forecast models for federal government fiscal conditions and state tax revenues.

Deficit-financed tax cuts are expected to stimulate the economy, temporarily bolster growth, and appreciably increase the federal government’s deficits and debt burden, Yaros predicts. He will also assess the implications of the changes to the U.S. tax code in 2018, focusing on who benefits and who is most likely to be hurt. He will also touch upon its impact on home prices, stocks, and fixed-income investments, according to Gerald Levin, secretary of the Philadelphia AAII chapter.

The event costs $17.00 at the door and $12.00 for members, and will take place at Bryn Mawr College’s Park Science Center, Lecture Hall 243, Bryn Mawr, Pa.

Registration begins at 6 p.m. and the program starts at 7 p.m. You can register online for this and other AAII events at the chapter’s website: www.aaiiphiladelphiachapter.org.

Separately, the AAII Philadelphia chapter will host a retirement event on Saturday, April 28, at the same location.

“Sustainable Spending for Retirement” is the topic to be discussed by Wade D. Pfau, professor of retirement income at the American College. Pfau will examine how the commonly-cited 4 percent withdrawal rule of thumb from retirement savings was derived, what it assumes, and whether that percentage is still appropriate for today’s retirees. He will also present ways to maximize retirement without outliving savings.

Registration for the April 28 event opens at 9 a.m. and the program begins at 10 a.m., also at Bryn Mawr College, Lecture Hall 243.

