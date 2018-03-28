Woman, 57, awarded $200K in Mondelez age retaliation case

Here's the Philly-area wireless company you never heard of but use every day

Here's the Philly-area wireless company you never heard of but use every day Mar 26

Mondelez International Inc. is a multi-billion-dollar snack giant that manufactures and markets big consumer food brands, among them Chips Ahoy, Oreos and Ritz. This month, a federal jury awarded a Pennsylvania woman $200,000 compensatory damages in her discrimination and retaliation lawsuit against the company.

In the summer of 2013, manager Joan Konsavage, then in her early 50s, began hearing from her Mondelez International boss that she should step aside and let younger employees shine. The multi-billion-dollar snack-food giant had recently split off from Kraft Foods and was building a new team at its Wilkes-Barre distribution center.

But Konsavage of Wilkes Barre — who had been hired at the Mondelez’s predecessor company Nabisco in 1983 — wasn’t keen on those suggestions and had developed other concerns.

She was told not to speak in weekly staff meetings, according to a lawsuit she later filed. One area of the warehouse came to be called “Deadwood” because of the older employees working there, she said.

And she was told, according to her deposition, “‘You have no potential at your age. You lack learning ability. You lack agility. You have been here too long.'”

Konsavage, now 57, complained to Mondelez’ top management in Wilkes-Barre in August 2013. The company manufactures and markets Oreos, Ritz, Chips Ahoy and other consumer treats.

The supervisors didn’t help, court documents say. Instead they demoted Konsavage, an inventory manager, and cut her pay, she claimed.

Months later, Mondelez’s human resources department investigated her for allegedly improperly influencing a management survey so that she received good reviews and then lied about it in an interview with HR — a violation of company policy and the reason for firing her, Mondelez claimed in court documents.

Konsavage denied doing anything wrong and filed a lawsuit claiming discrimination and retaliation in the Middle District of Pennsylvania in June 2015.

This month, an eight-person jury in Scranton returned its verdict, agreeing that Konsavage was fired in retaliation for complaining about age discrimination and awarding her $200,000 in compensatory damages. The jury did not award Konsavage lost wages or conclude that she had been discriminated against for being a woman.

Konsavage felt “relieved to be vindicated. It was the only place she ever worked and she felt like she was clearing her name,” her attorney, Christine E. Burke, of the Bensalem firm Karpf, Karpf & Cerutti, said Wednesday.

Burke added the Konsavage case was “truly the little guy against this big company.”

Mondelez’s attorney, Leslie Miller Greenspan, with the Tucker Group in Philadelphia, said that “while we disagree with the verdict, we accept the jury’s findings as the final step in this protracted litigation. In the end, the jury rejected 7 out of 8 claims by the plaintiff and awarded her less than one fourth of her pretrial demand and less than we offered to resolve the case a year ago to avoid the trial.”

Konsavage never put into writing her discrimination complaints, only telling her superiors and human resources in person about them, Burke said.

A former Mondelez assistant manager in human resources confirmed in an affadavit that Konsavage had complained about discrimination to her, giving credence to Konsavage’s account, Burke said.

The former assistant manager also said that supervisors spoke disparagingly of older employees, with one calling them “steady Eddies” and “one-trick ponies” because they had worked for so long in one place.

“If you have a valid complaint, it is good to put in an email or an internal memo,” said Burke, who specializes in employment cases. “The law does not require it but it helps to show it to the jury. They like to see a paper trail.”

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.