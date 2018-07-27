CBS board to investigate chief executive Leslie Moonves over forthcoming sexual misconduct allegations

The CBS board of directors said Friday it would investigate allegations of personal misconduct against Leslie Moonves, the company’s chief executive and one of the most powerful men in the entertainment industry, based on a yet unpublished story in The New Yorker.

“All allegations of personal misconduct are to be taken seriously,” it said. “The independent directors of CBS have committed to investigating claims that violate the company’s clear policies in that regard. Upon the conclusion of that investigation, which involves recently reported allegations that go back several decades, the Board will promptly review the findings and take appropriate action.”

CBS stock plunged on the news, dropping more than 5 percent Friday afternoon.

The specifics of the accusations against Moonves are not yet clear. But the entertainment world waited with bated breath after The Hollywood Reporter published a story that Moonves was set to be accused in magazine.

“The allegations are said in part to involve instances of unwanted kissing and touching that occurred more than 20 years ago, as well as numerous claims that occurred more recently,” The Hollywood Reporter reported.

The New Yorker story is written by the magazine’s Ronan Farrow. Farrow has been key in revealing entertainment and political figures accused of sexual misconduct, including an early piece about Harvey Weinstein that helped set off the Me Too movement.

Moonves is currently in pitched battle with Shari Redstone, the National Amusements chair with controlling shares in both CBS and Viacom, who wishes to recombine the companies. In May, Moonves’ CBS sued Redstone to stop her from taking control of company. Redstone promptly sued back.

CBS acknowledged the battle with Redstone in its statement Friday. “The timing of this report comes in the midst of the company’s very public legal dispute. While that litigation process continues, the CBS management team has the full support of the independent board members,” the statement said.

Moonves, a 23-year veteran of CBS, is seen as one of the most successful media executives currently working, having taken the network to the top of the ratings chart for many years, often with broad-based comedies and police procedurals. He also oversees Showtime and a film division, among other assets.

A CBS spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment.