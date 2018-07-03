Legacy Treatment joining Woods Services in nonprofit merger

I write about the business side of health care, higher education, and the broader nonprofit sector, with occasional forays into the food and alcoholic beverage industries.

Tine Hansen-Turton, president and chief executive of Woods Services, spoke last week at the ribbon cutting for the nonprofit's patient-centered medical home for individuals with significant intellectual and developmental disabilities and complex medical challenges. Woods said Tuesday that Legacy Treatment Service had agreed to become part of the Langhorne nonprofit, pending governmental approvals.

Legacy Treatment Services, a South Jersey nonprofit that provides crisis intervention, addiction treatment, and services for individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities, will become part of Woods Services Inc., pending approval by New Jersey funders and government agencies, Woods said Tuesday.

Legacy, based in Hainesport, would be Woods’ fifth subsidiary and its third in New Jersey. The others are Allies Inc. in Hamilton, N.J., Archway Programs in Atco, Woods’ Community at Brian’s House in Exton, and Tabor Services in Philadelphia and Doylestown.

Woods said that Legacy, which traces its roots to an orphanage founded in 1864 and now has nine locations, had already served as a consultant to Woods to help the Langhorne organization strengthen its behavioral health services for children with developmental disabilities.

The addition of Legacy would substantially increase the annual revenue of Woods, which provides service for children and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities. Legacy had $49.5 million in revenue in the year ended June 30, 2017, according to its 990 tax return. During that period, Woods had $225.5 million in revenue, according to its consolidated financial statement.