Philadelphia Media Network honors staffers

The first Lenfest Publisher’s Club Employee Recognition Awards for staff at Philadelphia Media Network, publisher of the Inquirer, Daily News and Philly.com, were presented Wednesday night at the Union League of Philadelphia. The awards are named after former owner and publisher H.F. “Gerry” Lenfest (front right, with wife Marguerite), who donated PMN to the Lenfest Institute for Journalism.

Winners were nominated by their peers. Honored were (front, from left) Michael Cruz, purchasing clerk; David Maialetti, staff photographer; Jamie Hutkin, retail marketing specialist; (center, from left) Beth Robertson, director of advertising and financial planning; Lisa Heisse, transportation manager; Matt Broad, marketing director; Laura Freeman, product manager; Jennifer Wolf, special events director, next to publisher Terrance C.Z. Egger; (top, from left) Ray Boyd, audience engagement editor; Jeanine Reilly, creative marketing manager; Jen Strauss, graphic artist; and Mike Newall, columnist. Not pictured is winner Robert Hill, a machinist.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.