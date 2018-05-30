NFL lawyers: 'Widespread fraud' hampering concussion settlement

In an iconic file photo from 1960, Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Chuck Bednarik (60) stands over unconscious Frank Gifford after making a hard tackle of the New York Giants halfback at Yankee Stadium. The impact caused Gifford to fumble, and he was hospitalized with a brain concussion. Contemporary NFL concussions were at issue in a hearing in federal court in Philadelphia on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

Last May, a 31-year-old former NFL player was diagnosed with early-stage dementia after reporting to a doctor that he had memory problems and difficulty helping his son with homework. That month, the same man received a master’s degree in business administration.

The doctor who made the diagnosis, Serina Hoover, frequently evaluated other NFL retirees seeking to receive payments under the league’s landmark concussion settlement. But Hoover, a California neuropsychologist, later was disqualified from making evaluations after her reports were found to contain irregularities, including that she had spent 273 hours working on cases in less than a week.

Those allegations and others were made by lawyers for the NFL in court documents last month, part of a broader assertion by the league that its historic deal to compensate former players for long-term effects of head injuries had been “hampered by the extraordinary number of fraudulent claims clogging the system.” The concussion settlement agreement does not have a collective ceiling, meaning the league is on the hook for any claim deemed legitimate, a total cost that the NFL estimates could exceed $1 billion.

The allegations of “widespread fraud” — which lawyers representing the players downplayed, saying the incidents were unusual examples and never paid out — got an additional airing Wednesday in federal court in Philadelphia, as attorneys for both the league and the players argued over whether to appoint an independent investigator to help identify and handle potential instances of deception.

The issue, argued before U.S. District Judge Anita Brody, was not resolved during the hearing. But the existence of the debate shows how even a high-profile legal matter involving a rich and powerful sports league can resemble the most byzantine class-action court battle.

Brody, for her part, said Wednesday that it was “not surprising” that a complex settlement agreement with many potential claimants had experienced a less-than-perfect rollout. She is expected to issue a ruling on whether to grant the NFL’s request for a new investigator, or to stick with the auditing system currently governing the settlement agreement.

It was not immediately clear when Brody might rule on the issue. And although she questioned lawyers from both sides during the hearing, she did not indicate which position she might take.

The dispute is not the first obstacle in implementing the agreement, which provides compensation to former players who have a range of neurological problems and opened for registration last January. The agreement was the result of a settlement that resolved thousands of lawsuits accusing the NFL of hiding what it knew about the risks of repeated head injuries.

In September, lawyers for the players reported that many were being taken advantage of by predatory and deceptive businesses seeking a cut of beneficiaries’ cash. Other players or their families also have described the claims process as expensive or time-consuming to navigate.

In the latest development, the league described the claims process as plagued by “deep and widespread” fraud. In court documents filed in late April, lawyers for the league reported that 46 percent of the 2,000 or so total claims submitted had been placed into audit due to “red flags or other signs of potential fraud.” About 400 claims had been denied, and 230 remained under review, according to the league’s complaint, written by attorney Brad Karp.

The complaint accused some former players, law firms, and doctors of committing various fraudulent activities. In most instances, the individuals and companies were not named. The allegations included:

A law firm coaching players on how to answer questions during medical evaluations, and instructing at least one player to show up for an evaluation hung over and on painkillers.

Retired players claiming in medical exams to be incapable of working or performing basic tasks due to cognitive impairments, but subsequently coaching football, delivering speeches, or holding other jobs, including as a wealth manager.

A pediatric neurologist submitting reports with identical vital signs for 21 players, and making an Alzheimer’s diagnosis for a “staggering” percentage of patients, many of whom were represented by the same law firm.

Richard Tarlowe, an NFL lawyer, said that these instances proved there was “undoubtedly, indisputably, evidence of fraud,” and that another class of investigator was needed to help “unclog the system” and ensure that players with valid claims get paid quickly.

Christopher Seeger, one of the lead attorneys for the players, said he did not oppose taking steps to prevent distributing funds to fraudulent claims. But the instances cited by the NFL, he said, already had been detected before being paid out. And he disagreed with the league’s interpretation that the fraud was widespread, noting that many of the troubling examples appeared to have been engineered by law firms or doctors, some of whom can no longer participate in the process.

“The audit protocols have worked,” Seeger said. He pointed out that nearly $440 million had been awarded for 432 claims deemed legitimate in the agreement’s first 18 months.