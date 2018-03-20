business

Law

$6 million settlement for teacher injured by bricks at Lululemon

Camera icon CLEM MURRAY
Allison Friedman (left) with her attorney Robert Mongoluzzi on Jan. 26, 2016, when they announced their suit against Pearl Properties. Friedman was injured when the roof of an adjacent building crashed on her while she was shopping at Lululemon at 1527 Walnut St.
by , Staff Writer @samwoodiii | samwood@phillynews.com
Sam Wood

Staff Writer

Sam Wood is a health and science writer.

A special-education teacher who was injured by falling bricks while shopping inside a Center City store has settled a lawsuit against the adjacent building’s owner for $6 million.

Allison Friedman was buying a gift at Lululemon Athletica when part of a parapet wall from a neighboring property came crashing through the ceiling. Friedman, 30, required spinal-fusion surgery for her extensive injuries.

Camera icon DAVID MAIALETTI
A piece of the ceiling hangs down inside the Lululemon Athletica store after a piece of a neighboring wall came crashing through on Jan. 27, 2015. Falling bricks injured shopper Allison Friedman.

The Lululemon, which had been located at 1527 Walnut Street, has since relocated two blocks west.

Friedman filed suit against 1529 Street Properties and building manager Pearl Properties in Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas accusing the companies of failing to regularly inspect and maintain the 90-year-old six-story building.

Lululemon was not sued because the store had not been warned about the dangers of the property. The settlement was first reported in the Legal Intelligencer. Friedman’s attorney, Robert Mongeluzzi, and Pearl Properties attorney, William J. Conroy, did not return calls for comment.

The site of the accident, on the ground floor of the Beacon apartment building, is currently occupied by The Tie Bar, a retailer of men’s fashion accessories.

