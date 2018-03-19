Lori Miller named first female CEO of Philly law firm Goldberg Miller & Rubin

For millennials trying to save and invest, these Wharton MBAs show the way

Lori Miller has been elected as CEO of Goldberg, Miller & Rubin, the first female chief executive of the insurance defense firm based in Center City.

Miller, 52, began her career at Goldberg, Miller & Rubin, in 1990 when the firm was made up primarily of male lawyers. After graduating from Widener University School of Law in 1990, Miller forged a career as a trial attorney at both the state and federal level. She became the firm’s first female partner in 1999. Today, the firm is comprised of almost 50 percent women, including two female partners. One of those partners, Dana Koos, was recently named as managing partner of the firm’s New York office.

Goldberg Miller & Rubin represents clients in the areas of insurance defense, hospital and health system liability, general and premises liability, professional and medical malpractice, workers’ compensation, toxic tort, and asbestos litigation.

