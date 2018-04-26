Cozen O'Connor snaps up 14 legal stars from Drinker Biddle

Litigators Michael J. Miller, Gregory J. Star, and Stephen R. Harris are joining the lawfirm of Cozen O'Connor along with 11 others from Drinker Biddle.

Cozen O’Connor, the international law firm headquartered in Philadelphia, continues its aggressive expansion with the addition of 14 seasoned litigators from Drinker Biddle.

Michael J. Miller, Gregory J. Star, and Stephen R. Harris — experts in international commercial arbitration matters — will join the firm as partners. Miller and Star will lead Cozen’s new Life Insurance and Annuities Practice Group and the firm’s new Software Industry team.

Along with Miller and Star, the Life Insurance and Annuities Practice Group adds partners Joseph Kelleher, Jennifer Smith, and Susan Stauss; counsel Nicole Calabro, Jessica Goebeler, and Lisa Stern; and associates Alex Hayden, Sarah Kalman, Daniel Thiel, and Laura Zulick. Charles Vinicombe, who retired from Drinker in January, will join Cozen as counsel.

Several of the new Cozen hires have forged reputations while fighting stranger-originated life insurance (STOLI), a type of policy taken out by investors as bets against the lives of people they don’t know. The sooner the person dies, the greater the return for the investors. STOLIs are illegal in many states.