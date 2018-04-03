Land O'Frost buys Wellshire Farms, of Swedesboro

I write about the business side of health care, higher education, and the broader nonprofit sector, with occasional forays into the food and alcoholic beverage industries.

Land O’ Frost has purchased Wellshire Farms, a Swedesboro company that sells sausages, bacon, and other meat products in all Whole Foods stores in the United States and Canada, and recently expanded to Amazon Prime Now, Land O’ Frost said Tuesday.

The price was not disclosed. A spokeswoman for Land O’ Frost declined to disclose revenues for the two family-owned companies. Land O’ Frost manufactures presliced meats and specialty hot dogs and sausages.

Land O’ Frost, based in Munster, Ind., is a third-generation family-owned business founded in 1941, according to its website. The company has about 1,100 employees and operates three manufacturing facilities in Lansing, Ill.; Madisonville, Ky.; and Searcy, Ark.

Wellshire, founded in 1996 by Louis B. Colameco Jr., has an estimated 25 to 30 employees. The company relies on a network of small companies that manufacture natural and organic goods to its specifications. A spokeswoman for Land O’ Frost said the company “recognizes the value that Wellshire’s manufacturing partners bring to the company and has no plans to shift production of any Wellshire products at this time.”

“The opportunity to combine forces with another family-owned and operated company as strong as Land O’Frost will provide us with the ability to further grow our brands, expand our distribution and provide new growth opportunities for our employees,” Colameco said in a news release.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.