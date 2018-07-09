Pa., N.J. among states examining hiring policies for fast-food chains

Pennsylvania’s and New Jersey’s state attorneys general have joined nine others in investigating a practice of prevent employees from switching between franchises within fast-food chains.

The policies, known as “no-poaching” agreements, may contribute to low wages for fast-food workers by preventing them from looking for better offers, economists say.

The group will request information from eight chains — Burger King, Wendy’s, Five Guys, Arby’s, Little Ceasers, Panera, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen — about no-poaching agreements within the companies’ contracts.

Pennsylvania state attorney general Josh Shapiro said most employees do not even realize they have signed into a no-poaching agreement until they try to look into better options — such as a promotion, higher wages, or shorter hours — at a different franchise.

The investigation comes after New Jersey senator Cory Booker and Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren in March put forward legislation that would outlaw the agreements. That legislation also targeted companies like Jiffy Lube and H&R Block and has not made progress in Congress.

“This is patently unfair and against the ideals of a so-called free market,” Booker said in a March interview with The Washington Post. “It’s antidemocratic, and it’s hurting people.”

Along with Shapiro and New Jersey state attorney general Gurbir Grewal, the team is made up of the attorneys general from New York, Washington, D.C., Rhode Island, Maryland, Illinois, California, Minnesota, and Oregon, with the attorney general from Massachusetts — Maura Healey — leading the investigation.