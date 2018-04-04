Jefferson signs six-year Dad Vail Regatta sponsorship deal

Thomas Jefferson University, which has expanded dramatically through the acquisition of hospitals and Philadelphia University, has agreed to be the naming sponsor of Philadelphia’s Dad Vail Regatta under a six-year deal announced Wednesday. Terms were not disclosed.
The 2018 regatta, which typically attracts more than 100 universities and colleges from North America and Canada and a total of 3,000 rowers, is scheduled for May 11 and 12 on the Schuylkill. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the Dad Vail, which has taken place in Philadelphia since 1952, according to the organizing committee.
The Dad Vail Organizing Committee listed $210,784 in sponsorship revenue and total revenue of $425,184 in the year ended June 30, 2016.
