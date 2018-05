Wells Fargo accused in suit over suspected fraud May 1

I write about the business side of health care, higher education, and the broader nonprofit sector, with occasional forays into the food and alcoholic beverage industries.

Independence Health Group’s AmeriHealth Administrators Inc. subsidiary completed the purchase of assets from Minnesota-based Comprehensive Care Services Inc., including third-party administrative contracts covering 30,000 people in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington, and Wisconsin, the Philadelphia company said Wednesday.

The price was not disclosed. The deal will add 40 employees to the AmeriHealth Administrators’ workforce, Independence said.