Hank’s Gourmet Beverages, founded in 1995, has a line of seven flavors, with root beer its most popular.

Craft soda maker Hank’s Gourmet Beverages has reached a representation and brokerage deal with Vermont-based Celtic Marketing Food Brokers to expand distribution throughout the East Coast.

Established in 1995 with a gourmet root beer and based in Philadelphia, the company now markets six additional flavors and looks to broaden its presence in supermarkets, specialty grocers, gourmet markets, and other retailers from Florida to Maine, according to a release from the company Monday.