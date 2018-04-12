Hahnemann University Hospital names interim chief executive

American Academic Health System has named David R. Small interim chief executive of Hahnemann University Hospital, succeeding Michael Halter, who is retiring Saturday, Barry Wolfman, president of American Academic announced Thursday.
Small, a 40-year veteran of the health-care industry, most recently worked as a consultant with Deloitte and before that with Huron Consulting. He also previously worked with University of Miami Hospital as chief administrative and strategy officer, Hahnemann said.
Wolfman said in a note to employees and medical staff that Small’s focus will be “to improve hospital operations, explore growth opportunities, and collaborate with colleagues and physicians to advance the hospital.”
American Academic, a unit of private-equity firm Paladin Health, bought Hahnemann, St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, and related operations this year for $170 million.
