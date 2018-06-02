Pa. health department on McMaster death at Cathedral Village: deficient fall prevention and no resuscitation attempts

I write about the business side of health care, higher education, and the broader nonprofit sector, with occasional forays into the food and alcoholic beverage industries.

Cathedral Village, in the Upper Roxborough section of Philadelphia, is where Herbert R. McMaster Sr., the father of former national security adviser H.R. McMaster Jr., died on April 13.

Herbert R. McMaster Sr.’s fatal fall at Cathedral Village on April 12 was his fifth during a three-day stay at Cathedral Village’s nursing home, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s investigative report on events leading to the 84-year-old’s death on April 13.

The 141-page report, posted on the state’s website Saturday morning, said staff at Cathedral Village, a nonprofit in the Upper Roxborough section of Philadelphia, did not properly investigate the four earlier falls, did not complete all the required neurological checks, and failed to develop plans to prevent additional falls.

State investigators found that Cathedral Village’s administrator and its director of nursing “failed to fulfill the essential duties and responsibilities” of their positions.

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General on May 10 charged Christann S. Gainey, 30, a temporary licensed practical nurse with neglect of a care-dependent person and involuntary manslaughter in McMaster’s death. Records show that Gainey did not perform any of the required neurological checks on McMaster, the father of former national security adviser H.R. McMaster Jr.

An attorney for the McMaster family said the state health department report points to broader responsibility.

“It’s very clear from this report that this is not just a rogue employee in the middle of the night grossly neglecting her job,” said Martin S. Kardon, a Center City attorney who is representing McMaster’s estate.

Gainey, whose preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning, did neglect her job, Kardon said, but the health department report highlights major administrative problems, such as the failure of the quality-assurance committee to review McMaster’s earlier falls.

“At the end of the day, the facility itself is responsible for the care that happens there. That’s why you see the [director of nursing] and the administrator cited for not doing their jobs,” Kardon said.

Documentation of McMaster’s first fall at Cathedral Village, on April 9, said he fell when he was trying to get to the bathroom, but there was no sign that staff had implemented a schedule for getting McMaster to the bathroom in an effort to prevent additional falls.

Video showed that on the evening of April 12 the nurse aide assigned to McMaster, who was known to be at high risk of falling when he checked into Cathedral Village on April 9, did not help the patient get to the bathroom at all or even check if he needed anything.

The report also said Gainey and two unidentified registered nurses did not call 911 and made no attempts to resuscitate McMaster after he was found unresponsive on the morning of April 13. That violated health department regulations.

The day McMaster had his fifth and final fall, state health department surveyors had completed their annual licensing inspection at Cathedral Village. Among the findings was that Cathedral Village was using seven different temporary nurses during a portion of McMaster’s stay.

The acting administrator could not prove that management had evaluated the skills of four of the seven outside nurses.

A spokeswoman for Cathedral Village, which is owned by Presbyterian Senior Living, did not respond to a request for comment Saturday.