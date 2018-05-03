Golden Living Centers agrees to pay $1.7M to former employees May 3

I write about the business side of health care, higher education, and the broader nonprofit sector, with occasional forays into the food and alcoholic beverage industries.

Golden Living Centers, which in 2016 and 2017 sold the operations of 36 Pennsylvania nursing homes in a deal that did not include the real estate, has agreed to pay almost $1.8 million to former employees for lost sick and vacation time under a settlement with SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania, the union said Thursday.

A settlement, reached at an April 4 mediation session, between Golden Living and the union called for the company to pay workers 89 percent of what they were owed in three installments though next February. The dispute centered on who was responsible for the sick and vacation time after a delay in the change of control for 17 facilities, including nursing homes in Doylestown and Rosemont.

The deal covers licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants, and service and technical workers.