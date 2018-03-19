Former Pennsylvania Hospital cardiologist settles stent fraud

A former director of Pennsylvania Hospital’s cardiac catheterization lab agreed to pay a civil penalty of $126,617 to settle allegations that between May 4, 2010, and Sept. 7, 2012, he performed an unspecified number of medically unnecessary cardiac stent procedures, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said Monday.
Pennsylvania Hospital’s owner, University of Pennsylvania Health System, brought its concerns with the work of Vidya Banka to the attention of the U.S. Department of Justice and separately agreed in January 2017 to pay $845,000 in connection with two cardiologists who performed unneeded stents at Pennsylvania Hospital between 2008 and 2012.
The second cardiologist was not identified.
Banka, who stopped working at Pennsylvania Hospital in Sept. 2012, admitted no liability. He also agreed to a five-year exclusion from Medicare and other health programs funded by the federal government, according to the U.S. Attorney.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.