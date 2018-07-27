Former Blossom Philadelphia employee charged in $5,200 theft

I write about the business side of health care, higher education, and the broader nonprofit sector, with occasional forays into the food and alcoholic beverage industries.

Philadelphia police this week charged a former Blossom Philadelphia employee with stealing an estimated $5,200 from the bank account of an unidentified intellectually and physically disabled individual who was moved in January to the care of JEVS Human Services after Blossom lost its license to operate group homes.

The criminal complaint said Jason C. Antunes, 39, of Doylestown, was made beneficiary of the victim’s bank account, so he could help provide for the victim’s needs while in the care of Blossom. Antunes was fired in December 2016, but remained on the Wells Fargo account at least through May and June, when the alleged theft took place.

Antunes told an investigator on the risk management team of Philadelphia’s Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual Disability Services that he was in the process of getting a divorce and said he would do “whatever it took” to repay the money, the court document said.

“There were unfortunate consequences of the activity of the defendant,” said Kristen Rantanen. “We are working very closely with the county to resolve those issues.” She declined to provide details.

“The client is receiving services and is safe and comfortable in our home,” she said.

No attorney is listed in court records for Antunes. He did not respond to a voice mail at his address in Doylestown.