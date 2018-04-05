Firm at center of Pa. Medicaid contract controversy to open $20M call center in Blair County

Centene Corp., a St. Louis insurer at the center of a legal fight over long-delayed Medicaid managed-care contracts in Pennsylvania, plans to build a customer claims center in Blair County, Gov. Wolf announced Thursday. The facility is expected to employ nearly 300.
A unit of Centene, Pennsylvania Health & Wellness, was among the companies picked early last year to manage Medicaid benefits for physical health, valued at about $12 billion annually, but the final award of contracts has been delayed by a court fight over whether Centene received an improper boost when its representatives met privately with state officials shortly before the choices were announced.
Among the losers were Aetna and United HealthCare, and they have been trying in Commonwealth Court to have the award to Centene thrown out. The case is pending.
At a hearing in October, a Commonwealth Court judge compared the Dec. 2016 meeting between Centene representatives and officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services to “an ex parte communication with the judge,” according to a transcript that does not identify the judge who spoke.
The purpose of the meeting with Centene was to get “assurances that they could fully perform,” Sallie Rodgers, a human services department attorney, told the panel of Commonwealth Court judges.
The Medicaid contract was put out to bid in September 2015, but had to be redone because of early irregularities in the procurement process.
Separately, Centene is among the companies that won contracts to manage long-term services and supports, such as nursing home stays. That program started in January in the Pittsburgh region and is coming to the Philadelphia region next January.
Wolf said Centene would purchase a 53,300-square-foot facility near Altoona, where Centene’s chairman and chief executive Michael F. Neidorff grew up, and invest $20 million in the claims center. The state Department of Community and Economic Development offered Centene a $900,000 Pennsylvania First grant and $592,000 in Job Creation Tax Credits.
Neither state officials nor the company responded to a request for comment about whether there was a contingency in these plans for possibility that Commonwealth Court force the Medicaid contracts to be rebid and Centene doesn’t make the cut.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.