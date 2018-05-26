How to get educated about your finances in the Philly area after Memorial Day

How to get educated about your finances in the Philly area after Memorial Day May 28

Hey, Philly's business women: New networking groups spring up just for you

Hey, Philly's business women: New networking groups spring up just for you May 25

Erin Arvedlund writes a weekly column for the Inquirer on investing and personal finance. Her first book was Too Good to Be True: The Rise and Fall of Bernie Madoff (Penguin).

Several financial education events and others just for women are worth checking out after Memorial Day.

First, on Tuesday, May 29, the Philadelphia Chapter of the American Association of Individual Investors presents Martin Fridson, chief investment officer of Lehmann Livian Fridson Advisors, who will give a talk titled “The Income Investing Obstacle Course.”

Many investors live off income from their investments. And his presentation will compare the merits of income-producing investments such as preferred securities, real estate investment trusts (REITs), master limited partnerships (MLPs), corporate bonds, and dividend growth stocks. Fridson will also discuss limiting risk while seeking to maximize income and give current prospects for higher interest rates.

AAII Philadelphia chapter hosts May 29 at 7 p.m., at Bryn Mawr College, Park Science Center, Lecture Hall 243, Bryn Mawr, Pa., 19010. For more details and to register online: www.aaii.com/localchapters. The cost is $15 a person. You don’t have to be an AAII member to attend.

Senior Financial Education.

Seniors also need help with their finances and education on how to avoid scams, particularly “grandparent” scams that target the elderly over the phone and internet, home repair scams, and romance scams.

On June 15, Germantown’s Center in the Park will host “Balancing Dollars and Sense,” a free, all-day seminar for seniors. Free lunch will also be served.

These free workshops are designed for individuals age 55 years and older with information on housing and finances in later life. Center in the Park, a senior center, is at 5818 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia. For more info, contact the program office at (215) 848-7722 extension 225.

Morning workshops will cover reverse mortgages, credit repair, cyber security, and avoiding online scams. Mark Myers, Philadelphia Corp. for Aging’s housing director, will present on healthy homes and making community connections.

Another morning workshop will discuss money habits, including how to have difficult conversations with family members; entrepreneurship and how to make your personal business take off; planning for the future with Iveliz Crespo, staff attorney at the Mazzoni Center; renters/tenants rights for senior housing and navigating waiting lists, as well as the pros and cons of owning a home, including owners’ responsibilities and what happens during the foreclosure process. An afternoon resource fair follows from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Finance Education for Women.

For women, two trends are at work: More women are divorcing later in life, and still battle the “impostor syndrome.”

Wife.org, created in California in 1988, maintains the motto “A man is not a financial plan.” To help women gain financial independence, there’s a Wife.org “Second Saturday” seminar in almost every state, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey. For dates and locations around each state, visit the website https://www.wife.org/second-saturday-divorce-workshops.

These three-hour workshops for women cover legal, financial, and emotional challenges during divorce or when considering divorce.

The next “Second Saturday” seminar on divorce for women takes place Saturday, June 9, at Boenning & Scattergood’s offices in Conshohocken, where attorneys Jean Biesecker and Barbara Zulick will explain the differences among courts, mediation, and collaborative divorces. The cost is $20.

For details on the Second Saturday divorce sessions, visit the website https://www.secondsaturday.com/locations/directory-category/pa.

Feel like an impostor in your own life? You may suffer from “impostor syndrome.” Many women feel unqualified, as if they don’t belong in their positions or are going to be “found out,” even when the truth is they’ve earned their credentials.

On Tuesday, June 5, the Women’s Way Young Women’s Initiative and Professional Women’s Roundtable bring together a diverse panel of high-achieving women for a discussion tackling this topic, how to change the narrative and conquer impostor syndrome for good. Panelists include Liz Brown, founder of Design Jawn; Melissa Ivone, director of marketing at Curalate; Doreen Mosher, client director at Korn Ferry; and Jasmine Sessoms, founder at She Can Win.

Tickets cost $15 and the panel takes place at 6 p.m. at the University of Phoenix, 30 S. 17th Street in Philadelphia. To register, visit the Women’s Way website, https://womensway.org.

Women’s Way is also piloting a new program called “The Women’s Economic Security Initiative,” a financial-coaching model, where women already go, such as day care, pre-kindergarten, and early childhood education centers, said Diane Cornman-Levy, executive director of Women’s Way in Center City. The Philly pilot is based on a Delaware initiative in 2011 called Stand By Me, whereby every Delawarean is eligible for a free financial coach, and which reached 40,000 people. “We’re basing our model on their model,” she said. “They’ll start working with clients next month. Our goal is for our coaches to see 150 clients in year one.” They’ll be using the MyBudgetCoach tool, available at https://www.mybudgetcoach.org.