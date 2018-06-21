Grandma facing eviction? SeniorLAW Center holds free elder tenant clinic

Erin Arvedlund writes a weekly column for the Inquirer on investing and personal finance. Her first book was Too Good to Be True: The Rise and Fall of Bernie Madoff (Penguin).

Philadelphia seniors in the midst of an eviction can find an attorney to represent them in court and know their legal rights through a Friday, June 22 elder law walk-in clinic, sponsored by SeniorLAW Center.

SeniorLAW Center is offering a free walk-in clinic for senior tenants aged 60 years old and older who face emergency landlord/tenant issues. The walk-in clinic will be held at SeniorLAW Center, Two Penn Center, 1500 JFK Boulevard., Suite 1501, Philadelphia, Pa., on Friday, June 22, from 9:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.

Attendees at the Friday walk-in clinic will receive free legal advice and information, and intake for full representation for eligible clients. No appointment is needed.

Seniors who have a forthcoming court date, who have received a written notice to move, reside in unlivable conditions, who have L&I violations, or whose landlord has shut off their utilities should come in for this clinic, said Karen C. Buck, executive director for SeniorLaw Center, based in Center City.

For more information about the organization visit their website (www.seniorlawcenter.org) or call the Pennsylvania SeniorLAW HelpLine (1-877-PA-SR-LAW).