Teen surrenders in stabbing at 8th and Market subway station

Police block off the subway entrance at the southeast corner of Eighth and Market Streets on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, after two teens were stabbed in the station.
by , Staff Writer
Andrew Maykuth

Staff Writer

 Andrew Maykuth covers energy news.

A 16-year-old boy surrendered to police Tuesday and was charged in the stabbing last week in the Market-Frankford Line subway concourse in Center City that critically injured two other teens.

Edward Jefferson, 16, of the 1600 block of West Juniata Street, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and other related offenses. He was charged as an adult, police said.

Edward Jefferson

Witnesses reported that a fight broke out near the cashier’s booth in the concourse beneath Eighth and Market Streets around 3:30 p.m. on April 25 and a teenage assailant stabbed two 17-year-olds before fleeing.

One youth was stabbed in his neck, stomach, and left arm, and treated at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, police said. The other was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital after being stabbed in his chest and stomach and cut on the wrist.

The victims were students at Charter High School for Architecture and Design, but their assailant was not believed to be a student at the school.

