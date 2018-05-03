With sinkholes repaired, PUC allows Sunoco Pipeline to restart Mariner East 1 May 3

State regulators on Thursday lifted an emergency order and allowed Sunoco Pipeline to restart operations on the Mariner East 1 pipeline, two months after sinkholes appeared in Chester County, exposing the pipe’s bare steel.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission voted unanimously to allow Sunoco to resume pumping Marcellus Shale natural gas liquids such as propane through the 87-year-old pipeline. The PUC ordered the shutdown on March 7 after sinkholes opened up while the company was constructing the new Mariner East 2 pipeline along the same route.

Gladys M. Brown, the PUC’s chair, said the commission’s Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement was satisfied the pipeline “can resume operations safely.” The bureau sought the emergency shutdown in March after expressing concern about potentially catastrophic consequences of a pipeline rupture.

Sunoco said Thursday it would begin to resume operations immediately.

Sunoco requested the reinstatement in an April 27 letter to the PUC, saying it had complied with the PUC’s emergency order and the pipeline was now “fit for reinstatement of service” after underground cavities were filled with grout and the pipeline was inspected.

Sunoco said that tests showed the subsidence did not impair the pipeline where it passes less than 50 feet from houses through backyards on Lisa Drive in West Whiteland Township, near Exton. The sinkholes developed about 300 feet from Amtrak’s mainline corridor from Philadelphia to Harrisburg.

“The area at issue may be the most tested and vetted property where a utility pipeline resides in Pennsylvania,” Sunoco said.

West Whiteland Township, State Sen. Andy Dinniman (D., Chester), and the Clean Air Council objected to lifting the emergency order, saying the site and others like it along the 350-mile route required more testing.

Clean Air Council Executive Director Joseph Otis Minott, whose organization has led legal efforts to thwart the project, said that given Sunoco’s track record, “the council is deeply concerned about the reliability of claims Sunoco is now making about the safety of the Mariner East 1.”

The Mariner East 1 pipeline, which went into service in 1931 to carry motor fuel, was reconditioned in 2014 and now carries up to 70,000 barrels a day of high-pressure volatile natural gas liquids such as propane and ethane to a Sunoco terminal in Marcus Hook.

The two-month shutdown has cost Sunoco Pipeline LP (SPLP) millions of dollars in revenue, and has reduced outlets for Marcellus Shale producers to ship their materials to market. The company argued that it was “imperative” for its customers to restart service.

“SPLP appreciates that safety concerns trump economic concerns,” it said. “However, here the safety allegations have been resolved and the continuing economic impact of this shutdown should neither be disregarded nor compounded by delay.”

The company also said it would abandon plans to use horizontal directional drilling to build the new Mariner East 2 pipeline under the Lisa Drive properties and instead would install the pipe in an open trench.

Sunoco’s use of horizontal drilling, which involves injections of high-pressure drilling fluid while a boring machine creates an underground tunnel into which the pipeline is fitted, has been linked to a series of mishaps, including sinkholes, fouling of private water wells and leaks of drilling fluid into waterways.