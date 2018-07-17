Pa. casinos won a record $3.3B from bettors in last year

Pennsylvania’s 12 casinos collected almost $3.3 billion in winnings last year from gamblers, the highest on record. The combined gross revenue eclipsed the previous record in 2015 to 2016 by 0.6 percent or $19.8 million.
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board on Tuesday said the state collected $1.3 billion in tax revenue from slot machines and $144 million in taxes from table games in the fiscal year ending June 30.
Bettors wagered $30.1 billion on slot machines, producing almost $2.4 billion in winnings for casinos. The top three producers of slots revenue were Parx in Bensalem, Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem and Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh.
Customers lost $895 million to casinos at table games, up 3.3 percent from the previous year. The top three casinos for table-game revenue were Sands, Parx and SugarHouse Casino in Fishtown.