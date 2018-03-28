Bucks firm exports machine that turns water into hydrogen fuel

An American consortium that includes Warminster manufacturer PDC Machines Inc. on Wednesday unveiled a SimpleFuel hydrogen fueling device in Japan, where its producers hope to kick off a market for clean-fuel vehicles.
The first commercial deployment of the SimpleFuel machine is aimed at expanding the market for hydrogen-fueled vehicles, which produce no toxic air emissions. The SimpleFuel machine won a $1 million U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) competition last year to develop an on-site system to produce high-purity hydrogen. The device uses electricity to extract hydrogen from water.
DOE and Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization teamed up to export the machine to a factory in Japan, where it will power an electric fuel-cell forklift.
PDC, a 41-year-old family-owned manufacturer that employs about 60 people at its Bucks County headquarters and manufacturing plant, developed the SimpleFuel machine along with Ivys Energy Solutions and McPhy Energy North America.
