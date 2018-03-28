Bucks firm exports machine that turns water into hydrogen fuel

Philly airport adds breastfeeding 'pod' for moms on the go

Nihad Kaiseruddin, an application sales engineer at PDC Machines, demonstrates the SimpleFuel home vehicle hydrogen refueling appliance in 2016.

An American consortium that includes Warminster manufacturer PDC Machines Inc. on Wednesday unveiled a SimpleFuel hydrogen fueling device in Japan, where its producers hope to kick off a market for clean-fuel vehicles.

The first commercial deployment of the SimpleFuel machine is aimed at expanding the market for hydrogen-fueled vehicles, which produce no toxic air emissions. The SimpleFuel machine won a $1 million U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) competition last year to develop an on-site system to produce high-purity hydrogen. The device uses electricity to extract hydrogen from water.

DOE and Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization teamed up to export the machine to a factory in Japan, where it will power an electric fuel-cell forklift.

PDC, a 41-year-old family-owned manufacturer that employs about 60 people at its Bucks County headquarters and manufacturing plant, developed the SimpleFuel machine along with Ivys Energy Solutions and McPhy Energy North America.

