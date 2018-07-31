Holtec International buying Exelon's Oyster Creek nuclear plant

I write about the business side of health care, higher education, and the broader nonprofit sector, with occasional forays into the food and alcoholic beverage industries.

Holtec International has agreed to buy Exelon’s Oyster Creek nuclear power plant in Ocean County and said it will complete the previously announced decommissioning in eight years, far less than the 60-year plan proposed by Exelon.

Oyster Creek, among the nation’s oldest nuclear power plants, is scheduled to shut down Sept. 17.

The sale, pending regulatory approvals, is expected to close next summer. The price was not disclosed. Exelon projected that decommissioning would cost $1.4 billion.

After eight years, all the buildings would be gone and only spent fuel would remain at the site in Lacey Township. At that point, Holtec could redevelop the property, though the privately held company has no specific plans, spokeswoman Joy Russell said.

Holtec, which employs 400 at a factory and technology campus in Camden, has submitted an application to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for what the Jupiter, Fla., company called an “autonomous consolidated interim storage facility” in New Mexico that would accept spent nuclear fuel from all U.S. plants.

While Holtec is spending $24 million to $25 million on the licensing process, construction would require legislation from Congress, Russell said. The first phase of the project is projected to cost $200 million, money that would have to come from Congress, she said.

If the New Mexico storage facility is built, the Oyster Creek spent fuel would go there, allowing “Holtec to return the full site to unrestricted use,” Holtec said in a news release.

As part of the deal with Exelon, Holtec has agreed to offer jobs to an expected 300 decommissioning employees. The plant currently employs 400.