Murphy: Danish off-shore wind firm coming to Atlantic City

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says a Danish off-shore wind company will be opening an office in Atlantic City.

Murphy spoke Wednesday at the International Offshore Wind Partnering Forum in Princeton. The Democratic governor said Orsted is opening in the gambling resort as part of the firm's proposed Ocean Wind project.

The Ocean Wind project is a 250-square-mile patch of the Atlantic Ocean about 10 miles off Atlantic City's coast.

Murphy says the project would create about 1,000 jobs a year over two to three years during construction, plus about 100 permanent jobs.

Murphy says the turbines could produce about 3,000 megawatts of energy, or enough for about 1.5 million homes.

Orsted President Thomas Brostrom says the decision shows the firm wants to help Murphy achieve his renewable energy goals.