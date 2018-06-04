business

Doylestown Health outlines $100M in capital projects; launches $75M fundraising campaign

Camera icon Doylestown Health
The construction of a $42 million Center for Heart & Vascular Care is part among the capital projects Doylestown Health hoped to pay for with a new $75 million fundraising.
by Harold Brubaker, Staff Writer
Harold Brubaker

Staff Writer

Doylestown Health on Monday announced a $75 million fundraising campaign to help pay for $100 million in capital projects, including the 100,000-square-foot Center for Heart and Vascular Care scheduled to open next year, a new outpatient pavilion, renovation and expansion of Doylestown Hospital’s surgical suites, and a new community center at the Pine Run Retirement Community.

Before starting its public phase last Friday, the fundraising campaign had secured more than a third of the $75 million target. Richard Clark, the retired chairman and chief executive of Merck & Co., and his wife Angela pledged $5 million. Richard Clark is chairing the campaign. Alex Gorsky, president and CEO of Johnson & Johnson, and his wife Pat are honorary chairs. They also pledged $5 million, Doylestown said.

