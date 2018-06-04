Digital First Media closes mold-ridden Pottstown Mercury building

Comcast gets the last word from FCC against Word Network

Digital First Media has told employees that it will close the Pottstown Mercury building.

Digital First Media is closing the moldy Pottstown Mercury building at King and North Hanover Streets, telling employees to work from home or a printing plant about 45 minutes away in Chester County.

Edward Condra, senior publisher for the Philadelphia-area Digital First papers, told Merc employees on Friday about the decision to abandon the three-story building that the NewsGuild of Greater Philadelphia contends could be a health hazard and needs a new roof.

Condra could not be immediately reached on Monday for comment.

NewsGuild executive director Bill Ross and a Mercury employee confirmed the company’s decision. City officials are also talking about it.

Digital First Media, the nation’s No. 3 newspaper chain with a reputation for vicious cost-cutting practices and healthy profit margins, has already closed or sold the buildings for the Daily Times in Upper Darby, the Daily Local News in West Chester, and the Times Herald in Norristown.

Despite cutbacks, Digital First earned $160 million in profits on $939 million in revenue nationwide in 2017, according to the NiemanLab at Harvard. The Philadelphia-area papers, a major hub for Digital First, contributed $61 million in revenue and $18 million in profits, and led the company in profit margin, with a surprising 30 percent. The company is controlled by New York hedge fund Alden Global Capital LLC.

Mercury reporter Evan Brandt was at the meeting on Friday when Condra informed editorial employees of the decision to close the building. “Having watched everything going on with this company and what they are doing with newspapers … it was just a question of when” Digital First would close the newspaper’s building, he said. He described the mood among employees as “resigned and angry.”

With no traffic on area roads, Mercury employees can travel to the Exton printing plant in 20 to 30 minutes, Brandt said. But with traffic, the commute could take an hour. Brandt expects to work from home.

Years of cost cuts at Digital First Media, which reaches 48 million readers, are devastating newsrooms and fomenting employee dissent even as the hedge fund-controlled Digital First makes huge profits on beaten-down papers, where Philadelphia-area employees can earn significantly less than $30,000 a year.

The building closure came as employees had noted the pungent mildew smell on the Merc’s third floor had spread to the second floor newsroom. One night in late April, Mercury sports editor Austin Hertzog wheeled around and walked out after smelling the mildew.

“Dayside people, you may want to make other accommodations for working Monday [and beyond?],” he wrote in an email later circulated to newsroom employees, calling the odor “aggressive.”

At the time, Condra told employees they could work from home. The NewsGuild had offered to do air-quality tests in the building but the company had said it would do its own tests, Ross said.

“I’m not surprised. This seems to be Alden’s pattern around the country — trying to sell off their properties with total disregard for readers and employees,” Ross said.