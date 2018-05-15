Investors propose three women as board members at Destination Maternity

Vanguard's hybrid robo-advisor creates Amazon-like fear among competitors; Bogleheads say robo can be great training May 14

Erin Arvedlund writes a weekly column for the Inquirer on investing and personal finance. Her first book was Too Good to Be True: The Rise and Fall of Bernie Madoff (Penguin).

Left to right: Holly Alden, Anne-Charlotte Windal, and Marla Ryan are the nominees for Destination Materinity’s board by dissident shareholders.

Destination Maternity faces plenty of drama next Wednesday at its annual shareholder meeting — including vocal activist shareholders, two slates of directors up for election, and a stock price that everyone’s hoping will crack $3 a share after years of dismal performance.

Kenosis Capital, an investment fund headed by Peter O’Malley, and Nathan Miller of NGM Capital, are two investors asking other Destination shareholders to vote in a clean slate — literally — of four new directors at the embattled maternity and baby clothing retailer. Together, the dissident investors hold roughly 9% of Destination Maternity, or about 14.6 million shares.

Last fall, Destination Maternity had done battle with French shareholder and competitor Orchestra, and after a bitter proxy battle, gave them a seat on the board. Roughly six months later, Destination Maternity’s stock hasn’t budged much from where it was, and investors Miller and O’Malley are putting forth four new directors, including three women: Holly N. Alden, cofounder of Skullcandy with her husband Rick Alden; Anne-Charlotte Windal, a former Wall Street retail analyst with Bernstein Research, and Marla A. Ryan, a 25-year retail executive most recently with Land’s End.

Company management is asking shareholders to vote against the new slate and keep the incumbent board. That includes Pierre-André Mestre, recently appointed director, chairman of the largest stockholder Orchestra, a French retailer; Peter Longo, Barry Erdos, and Melissa Payner-Gregor, the interim CEO.

The vote will take place next Wednesday at the company’s Moorestown, N.J., headquarters at 9:15 a.m., according to public filings.

Two additional outside consultants also disagree: ISS recommended shareholders vote in a split board at Destination Maternity (including two management board member candidates and two outside board candidates) while Glass-Lewis recommended voting with management’s slate.

Amid the drama, Destination Maternity has the opportunity to pick up business from the now-defunct Babies R Us, and take its place as the dominant retailer to expectant mothers and new parents, said Trip Miller, managing partner at Gullane Capital in Memphis, Tenn. Miller, no relation to Nathan Miller, said his fund Gullane Capital owns roughly 3% of Destination Maternity stock, or just over 467,000 shares.

“We bought the stock starting at $2.38 a share starting last year,” said Miller of Gullane.

“We think it can double in five to 10 years, and it’s a business than can make between $20 million and $30 million” in EBIDTA, or earnings before interest, depreciation, taxes, and amortization, annually. “With the right team in place, it could be a $10 stock or more, but not with current management in place,” he added. His firm will vote with the activists for a completely new board of directors.

“We would not be happy with a split board,” said Gullane’s Miller.

“We’d like to see a clear direction. The people who got the company into this mess shouldn’t be the ones getting us out. Like Wynn Resorts, our largest holding, Destination needs a larger female representation on the board.”

Destination Maternity shares have dropped from over $30 a share in 2013 to just under $3 a share currently.

Dissident shareholders O’Malley and Nathan Miller declined to comment, but on May 3 they issued a news release outlining their plans: “Our nominees will seek to implement our strategic plan. We believe our turnaround plan, which seeks to improve margins by rationalizing inventory and cutting wasteful spending,” can increase cash flow by approximately $40 million, net income by approximately $30 million, and incremental earning per share by up to $2.00.

“We believe that Destination Maternity has tremendous potential — as evidenced by our collective ownership of almost 9% of the company’s stock. With our nominees on the board of directors, we believe we can end and reverse the company’s decline with our turnaround plan and meaningfully improve the value of the company’s shares,” the statement said.

In its latest news release, the company urged shareholders to vote its slate, citing “product extensions into baby soft and hard goods, capitalizing on the immediate opportunity in the market created by the Toys R Us / Babies R Us bankruptcy.”

“There has been a lot of change already. We’re in a good place right now,” said one Destination Maternity executive who requested anonymity, adding “we’re always open to offers that would maximize shareholder value, but we have a strategy that’s a winner. No one’s interested in a bargain sale.”

Among the candidates for new board members, Holly Alden, the cofounder of SkullCandy, currently runs the Alden Charitable Foundation, which supports the ‘Holly House,’ a transitional home for families fleeing polygamy and the Encircle house in Provo, Utah, supporting LGBT youth.

Marla Ryan worked as senior vice president of retail at Land’s End, and before that spent years in retail, including Gap, Brooks Brothers, J. Crew, and American Eagle, according to Bloomberg.

Currently, the maternity clothing and retailer’s board is made up entirely of men — apart from the interim CEO.

ISS agreed with shareholders Ketosis and NGM partly, saying they had “made a persuasive case that additional change at the board level is warranted.”

However, ISS recommended shareholders should vote for Marla Ryan and Anne-Charlotte Windal, rather than all four of the dissident shareholders’ slate.