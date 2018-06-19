CVS Pharmacy launches same-day prescription delivery in Philadelphia

CVS Pharmacy on Tuesday launched a delivery service offering both 1- to 2-day and same–day delivery of medications and household items in the Philadelphia metropolitan area.

For a service charge of $4.99, 9,800 retail pharmacy locations will offer delivery of both prescription and over–the–counter medication as well as the “most popular health and household products” offered at the chain, according to a spokesperson. The program, which went live on June 19, also allows, for a charge of $8.99, same–day delivery. Customers can order medication for delivery via the CVS Pharmacy mobile app or by calling the store, which then sets into motion the delivery process. CVS said it has created a partnership with the US Postal Service, whose couriers deliver to the customers’ doors.

CVS already offers Postmates delivery service of over–the–counter medications, health supplies, and household items, but this program marks the company’s first foray into delivery in the Philadelphia market. This delivery initiative launched in New York City at the end of last year; today marks the news of its expansion to five new markets: Miami, San Francisco, Boston, Washington D.C., and Philadelphia. CVS Pharmacy says it is the first national pharmacy chain to offer this suite of delivery options around the country. For more information, call 1-800-SHOP-CVS (1-800-746-7287).