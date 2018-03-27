Cooper expands surgery, opening eight new operating rooms

I write about the business side of health care, higher education, and the broader nonprofit sector, with occasional forays into the food and alcoholic beverage industries.

Cooper University Health Care this week opened eight new operating rooms, taking its total to 38, the Camden nonprofit said. Cooper said it expanded because of increased demand.

The number of surgeries at Cooper increased to 21,890 last year from 14,737 in 2011, Cooper said.

“We are seeing an increase in all types of surgery at Cooper,” said Jeffrey P. Carpenter, chief of Cooper’s department of surgery. “The new operating rooms coupled with expertise of our entire surgical team will allow us to provide patients the most advanced and highest quality surgical procedures in the region.”

Cooper had $1.2 billion in total operating revenue last year, up 2.4 percent from the year before.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.