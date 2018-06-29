Comcast nationwide outage reported on social media

Consumer Reports' 'What the Fee' campaign targets Comcast for its TV, sports fees

Comcast television and internet services have crashed throughout Philadelphia and the northeastern United States, according to social media and the website downdetector.com.

Verizon, Spectrum, and AT&T also were showing huge spikes in complaints on downdetector around 12:30, indicating a widespread outage across big telecom firms.

Streaming giant Netflix also seems to be experiencing difficulties.

Many Xfinity customers say that Comcast’s customer service phone lines crashed.

“We’re working to restore services,” Comcast said in a tweet. A spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

JUST IN: Comcast tells CNBC that it is aware of a "nationwide outage impacting some of our internet, video and voice customers" https://t.co/ueab1jw8CI (Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of CNBC & NBCUniversal) pic.twitter.com/ViwwC4J7Uv — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) June 29, 2018

Said a customer in Pittsburgh: “Comcast internet is working on my business PC, but my credit card machines, which connect via IP (comcast) are not working at all. We are also not able to receive any phone calls, but can make outgoing calls. Being that this is a restaurant, this is very bad for us. We’re not receiving any phone orders, and we’re not able to process any credit cards. It’s also in the middle of our lunch rush.”