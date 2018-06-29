business

Comcast

Comcast nationwide outage reported on social media

Popular Stories

Battle For Fox
Camera icon MATT ROURKE / AP
Comcast Center in Center City.
by , Staff Writer @bobfernandez1 | bob.fernandez@phillynews.com
Close icon

Bob Fernandez

Staff Writer

Bob Fernandez covers the telecommunications and media industries and frequently writes about Comcast Corp.

More by Bob Fernandez

More from Bob Fernandez Arrow icon

Comcast television and internet services have crashed throughout Philadelphia and the northeastern United States, according to social media and the website downdetector.com.

Camera icon downdetector.com
Comcast’s reported outage at 1:35 p.m. according to downdetector.com

Verizon, Spectrum, and AT&T also were showing huge spikes in complaints on downdetector around 12:30, indicating a widespread outage across big telecom firms.

Streaming giant Netflix also seems to be experiencing difficulties.

Many Xfinity customers say that Comcast’s customer service phone lines crashed.

“We’re working to restore services,” Comcast said in a tweet. A spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

Said a customer in Pittsburgh: “Comcast internet is working on my business PC, but my credit card machines, which connect via IP (comcast) are not working at all. We are also not able to receive any phone calls, but can make outgoing calls. Being that this is a restaurant, this is very bad for us. We’re not receiving any phone orders, and we’re not able to process any credit cards. It’s also in the middle of our lunch rush.”

More Coverage

Published: