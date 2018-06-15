Why Comcast wants Fox: Catching up with Netflix, expanding to Europe
Media giant Comcast countered Disney this week for control of Twenty-First Century Fox’s entertainment properties. In December, Fox agreed to sell those properties to Disney in a $52.4 billion all-stock offer. But this week, Comcast put up a $65 billion hostile cash bid for Fox’s assets — the first salvo in what could become a bidding war for a leading role in the worldwide media market. Here’s what’s at stake for Comcast, Disney, and the entertainment industry.
On the block
Last year, aging Fox founder Rupert Murdoch decided to split 21st Century Fox and sell off most of its entertainment holdings, but retain Fox News, Fox Business News, and Fox broadcast TV networks. With international holdings Sky TV and Star up for grabs, the world media market has been put in play. Fox’s share in Hulu is a prize in the expanding direct-to-consumer streaming market, currently led by Netflix.
FOX ASSETS UP FOR GRABS
MOVIES
TV
FOX’S SHARE IN:
Twentieth Century Fox
Fox Searchlight Pictures
Fox 2000
Twentieth Century Fox Television
FX Productions
Fox21
FX Networks
National Geographic Partners
Fox Sports Regional Networks
Fox Networks Group International
Star India
30 percent of Hulu — Streaming media provider
39 percent of Sky (23 million subscribers in Europe)
Tata Sky
Endemol Shine Group
Fox Networks International (350 channels in 170 countries)
Star (720 million viewers in more than 100 countries)
The players
Media giant Comcast boasts 22 million cable subscribers and 25 million broadband users — the largest in both categories for the U.S. market. Disney’s holdings have expanded well beyond the scope of Walt’s cartoon menagerie.
DISNEY
COMCAST
2017 numbers:
Revenue
Net income
2017 numbers:
Revenue
Net income
$84.5 billion
$22.7 billion
$55.1 billion
$8.98 billion
TV
TV
ABC television network
ESPN cable sports network
Disney cable network
30 percent share in Hulu
NBC television network
NBC Studios
Universal Television
CNBC
USA Network
SyFy Channel
Golf Channel
NBC Sports
MOVIES
MOVIES
Disney
Pixar
Marvel
Lucasfilm Star Wars franchise
Universal Movie Studio
PROPERTIES
PROPERTIES
Disney theme parks In the U.S., Europe and Asia
Disney Cruise Lines
Philadelphia Flyers
Comcast Spectacor
Theme parks in Orlando, Hollywood, and Japan
The moves
In December, Disney made a $52.4 billion deal to buy the parts of Fox Murdoch wants to sell, including a 39% stake in Sky. The deal is a stock transaction, meaning Fox shareholders would receive the equivalent of $52.4 billion in Disney stock.
$52.4
BILLION
IN STOCK
Comcast first made an unsolicited $31 billion cash bid in April for all of British network, Sky TV, which carved it off the Disney deal, triggering a bidding war. But after this week’s federal court ruling clearing the way for AT&T’s $85 billion merger with Time Warner, Comcast concluded that regulators would not interfere with a larger deal, and offered $65 billion in cash for all of the Fox properties for sale.
$31
BILLION
NEW BID
$65
BILLION
How will it end? Comcast and Disney could carve up Fox, or one winner could take it all.
What's at stake
WORLDWIDE REACH
Gaining international networks Sky, Star and Fox International Networks would make the winner the world’s largest pay-TV operator (that is not owned by the Chinese government.) Comcast hopes to triple its 9% overseas revenue with Fox acquisitions.
STREAMING CONTENT
The growth of the streaming direct-to-consumer model is illustrated by Netflix, which went from from fewer than 30 million subscribers in 2012 to over 120 million now, and half of them are outside the United States. Disney covets Fox’s share in Hulu, and getting a majority share (buying Fox would give it 60 percent of Hulu) would bring it a vast base of worldwide subscribers. Comcast would thwart Disney by acquiring Fox’s Hulu share. Sky’s European streaming service could become an alternative to Netflix.
CONTENT CREATION
With a larger subscriber base, the high costs of content creation can be spread out, and provide a global platform for distributing exclusive content, as well as a leg up for negotiating global sports rights deals for the NFL or soccer’s Premier League.
