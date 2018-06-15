Gaining international networks Sky, Star and Fox International Networks would make the winner the world’s largest pay-TV operator (that is not owned by the Chinese government.) Comcast hopes to triple its 9% overseas revenue with Fox acquisitions.

The growth of the streaming direct-to-consumer model is illustrated by Netflix, which went from from fewer than 30 million subscribers in 2012 to over 120 million now, and half of them are outside the United States. Disney covets Fox’s share in Hulu, and getting a majority share (buying Fox would give it 60 percent of Hulu) would bring it a vast base of worldwide subscribers. Comcast would thwart Disney by acquiring Fox’s Hulu share. Sky’s European streaming service could become an alternative to Netflix.