Comcast phones crash for 2nd day

Bob Fernandez covers the telecommunications and media industries and frequently writes about Comcast Corp.

Comcast Corp. had phone outages again on Thursday.

Comcast business customers nationwide lost phone service for the second day on Thursday.

A Comcast spokesman confirmed what people were reporting to the website downdetector that lit up in red with reports outages. He said the outage was for those who subscribe to Comcast business services — not homeowners.

“We are aware of an issue that just occurred and our engineers are working to resolve it right now. We apologize and will be back with an update to our customers ASAP,” the spokesman, Matt Helmke, said in a statement.

Philadelphia was part of the outage.

Through the nation, Comcast users were taking to downdetector to complain.

“Comcast phone down again 12:30 p.m. in Atlanta,” wrote Andy in Atlanta on the site today.

“Phone down in metro Detroit area anyone has an eta I can’t get thru to Comcast???” asked Kristol Benning an hour ago.

“down in sf bay area again,” added Leane Ritchie.