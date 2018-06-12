AT&T wins. Comcast shares slump on decision

Is Comcast making it hard to watch European soccer to help NBC? The beIN Sports network says yes

U.S. District Court Judge Richard Leon handed AT&T Inc. a huge victory on Tuesday by approving its $85 billion deal for Time Warner Inc. His decision delivered a stinging defeat to Trump administration’s Justice Department while opening the door for Comcast Corp. to bid for parts of 21st Century Fox and become an international company.

The Justice Department sued to block AT&T/Time Warner deal in late 2017 as anti-competitive and harmful to consumers. Leon rejected the government’s position, which could lead to a flurry of entertainment mergers.

On Tuesday, Wall Street considered Leon’s decision a “canary in the coal mine” — or an indicator for whether Comcast could go ahead with an all-cash hostile bid for parts of 21st Century Fox. That deal now faces a higher likelihood of regulatory approval after Leon’s AT&T decision.

Comcast is expected to offer as much as $60 billion for the Fox regional sports networks, the FX cable channel, the Sky satellite-TV business in Europe, Fox movie and television studios, and Fox international channels as early as Wednesday.

Leon announced his decision after the stock market closed on Tuesday, and Comcast shares slumped in after-market trading on fears that it will now overpay for Fox.

Shares in entertainment companies and potential targets of new deals because of Leon’s decision rose sharply — CBS shot up about 5 percent and Fox jumped 7 percent in after-market trading as Wall Street anticipates a bidding war for it between Comcast and Disney.

A Comcast had no comment on Tuesday night. Its potential deal Fox would be similar to AT&T/Time Warner by combining a cable and internet businesses with TV channels, news, sports and other entertainment.

Justice Department attorneys argued in a six-week trial in a windowless Washington courtroom earlier this year that AT&T could use its control over popular Time Warner cable channels such HBO, TNT and CNN to slow the growth of popular streaming services and hike bills for cable-TV customers.

AT&T would use its leverage over the must-have shows, in particular HBO’s Game of Thrones or NBA games on TNT, to charge Comcast or Verizon more than it would charge itself for distributing Time Warner channels, giving itself a competitive advantage, the government claimed.

The Justice Department rarely sues to block a “vertical merger” such as the AT&T and Time Warner because they are not considered as economically dangerous as “horizontal mergers” — or ones in which a companies buys direct competitors such as T-Mobile’s pending deal for Sprint.

But Salil K. Mehra, a professor at Temple’s Beasley School of Law and an expert on antitrust, said “this is a brave new world in which leverage issues and the data collection on individuals make it harder to predict what will happen.”

In the past, the federal antitrust attorneys didn’t seem to be bothered if auto manufacturers owned the companies that stamped out fenders or auto bodies. But now the government seems to have grown concerned about the massive reach of new telecommunications and tech companies that warehouse personal information on users and sell targeted advertisements, Mehra said.

“Consumers may not notice the difference if this one deal goes through because they are already getting crushed in the marketplace,” added Susan Crawford, a professor at Harvard Law School and author of Captive Audience on the Comcast/NBCUniversal merger. The Justice Department “did a good job just focusing on this merger. and how it would be abusive, not just how bad.”

AT&T and Time Warner announced their deal on Oct. 22, 2016, in the midst of the bitterly contested presidential campaign between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

“AT&T is buying Time Warner, and thus CNN,” Trump told an audience at a campaign stop in Gettysburg, calling the proposed merger an example of a media “power structure” that was working to suppress his vote and the voices of his supporters. It was, Trump said, “a deal we will not approve in my administration.”

Once president, Trump regularly called CNN “fake news” and posted on Twitter in July 2017 a doctored video of him beating up a supposed CNN journalist.

Makan Delrahim, the Trump appointee and head of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division, made it clear in 2017 that he did not believe that temporary merger conditions that restricted big corporations worked as intended, leading to anti-competitive behavior.

The Justice Department sought AT&T to divest CNN parent company Turner Broadcasting or DirecTV, the big satellite-television operator, to gain Justice Department approvals for the deal.

AT&T refused to divest assets and the Justice Department sued to block the deal in November.

Leon — who presided over the Justice Department’s suit against Comcast’s acquisition of NBCUniversal that was settled with a consent decree — signaled his time table to announce his decision on AT&T for Tuesday at 4 p.m., giving the company and the Justice Department time to settle the case. They didn’t.

Gene Kimmelman, a former DOJ antitrust official who now leads the consumer advocacy group Public Knowledge, told the Washington Post that if the government lost the case, “they’ll face an avalanche of new transactions.”