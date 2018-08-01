Soccer network beIN Sports goes dark on Comcast

Pa.'s 5G wireless bill stirs up fears that it will cater to telecom and gut towns' zoning

Pa.'s 5G wireless bill stirs up fears that it will cater to telecom and gut towns' zoning Jul 30

BeIN, which has rights to European soccer leagues, offers sports talk on The Locker Room.

U.S. soccer fans won’t be watching La Liga and Barcelona games on Xfinity.

BeIN Sports, which televises European soccer leagues, pulled its soccer games and other sports content on Wednesday from the Comcast Corp., the nation’s biggest cable operator. The two failed to reach a new distribution agreement. The old one expired on midnight Tuesday.

“The truth is, we face a disheartening trend of media consolidation, where the big get bigger and innovative brands like ours that serve diverse audiences get pushed-out,” Antonio Briceno, head of beIN Sports in the United States and Canada, said on Wednesday.

Comcast Xfinity removes beIN SPORTS ahead of new soccer seasons https://t.co/XqUIJ09HPw — World Soccer Talk (@worldsoccertalk) August 1, 2018

Qatari-owned beIN Sports — which has spent billions globally on television rights for European soccer — filed a complaint earlier this year with the Federal Communications Commission claiming that Comcast was seeking to to quash the six-year-old network so that Comcast can boost ratings for its NBC Sports Network, which televises the heavily marketed English Premier League.

Comcast has denied the allegations in the FCC complaint and said on Wednesday that beIN was seeking unreasonable terms for soccer games and other sports content that most of its subscribers don’t watch. Comcast carries the beIN English and Spanish-language channels in either a sports package or a broadly distributed package, based on the market.

“We are disappointed that beIN Sports has chosen not to come to an agreement, and we now no longer have the rights to carry the networks,” Comcast said on Wednesday.

Comcast said it offered to carry beIN networks on “reasonable renewal terms” but beIN rejected the proposal.